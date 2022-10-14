.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 51-year-old man, Oluranti Badejo, for beating his 40-year-old wife, Folasade Badejo to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by the younger sister of the deceased.

He said the deceased’s sister “reported that she received information from her elder sister’s daughter that her elder sister, who lives with her husband at 7, Madam Felicia Street, Orimerunmu, Mowe, had been beaten to death by her husband.

“Upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, dispatched the divisional detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The lifeless body of the victim was then evacuated to the mortuary in Sagamu for post-mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of minor disagreement.”

Having realized that he has killed his wife, the suspect used a hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased to look as if she was electrocuted.

“But unfortunately for him, their eight years old daughter was there and witnessed the whole thing.