Court remands Odogwu Asaba over alleged rape, death

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — A Delta State High Court has ordered the remand of popular content creator, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, aka Odogwu Asaba, at the Ogwashi-Uku Maximum Correctional Centre over allegations surrounding the death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro.

The remand order was granted after the court heard an application filed following the conclusion of police investigations into the circumstances surrounding Agbro’s death.

Counsel to the deceased’s family, Awele Ideal, said the autopsy and toxicology reports had been made available to the police investigation team and incorporated into the case file.

Ideal said in a statement yesterday: “Today, 4/9/2026, the application to remand Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonna (Odogwu Asaba) was heard and granted by the court.

“He has now been remanded at the Ogwashi-Uku Maximum Correctional Centre. From there, he shall be brought to court until the completion of his trial, which now lies with the Ministry of Justice, through the Attorney-General and Director of Public Prosecutions.”

She said the forensic findings, alongside other evidence gathered by investigators, had been incorporated into the investigation report prepared for prosecution.

With the remand order, the case is expected to proceed to the prosecution stage, with the Delta State Ministry of Justice expected to take over the matter through the Attorney-General and DPP.

Ideal, who said she was representing Agbro’s family pro bono, vowed to continue pursuing the case to ensure justice for the deceased.

She said: “I still hold the brief of this case for late Favour’s family on a pro bono basis, rendering my legal services and financial support to ensure that no stone is left unturned. Justice is everyone’s business.”

The case followed allegations that Ogbonna raped Agbro, who subsequently died after allegedly ingesting a toxic substance.

Agbro had reportedly travelled to Asaba after allegedly being invited by Ogbonna for a content-creation training programme advertised on social media.

She was subsequently alleged to have been taken to a hotel, where she allegedly suffered sexual assault.

After returning home, Agbro reportedly informed her parents about the alleged incident and recorded a video recounting her experience.

The matter attracted public attention after reports emerged that she later ingested a toxic substance and died.

Following a petition by the deceased’s family, the Delta State Commissioner of Police directed the Effurun Area Command to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case, leading to Ogbonna’s arrest.

Autopsy and toxicology examinations were subsequently conducted as part of efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding Agbro’s death.

Ogbonna remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.