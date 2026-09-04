Three killed, 10 injured in multiple crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Three persons were killed while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple road crash involving three vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, confirmed that the crash occurred at about 5:10 p.m. at the Long Bridge, opposite Mikano.

According to a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Chief Route Commander Afolabi Odunsi, 16 persons were involved in the crash, comprising 12 males and four females.

Odunsi said 10 victims, nine males and one female, sustained injuries, while three female victims were confirmed dead.

The vehicles involved were a white Mazda bus with registration number AGL891XX, a white Toyota bus with registration number KJA247YM and a white Toyota Corolla car with registration number BDG867HG.

The FRSC said the crash was reported to the command at 5:34 p.m., adding that its rescue team arrived at the scene six minutes later, at 5:40 p.m.

“Preliminary assessment indicates speed violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC) as the probable causes of the crash,” the statement said.

It, however, added that further investigation was ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The road safety corps said its operatives immediately commenced rescue operations and traffic management after arriving at the scene.

Some of the injured victims were evacuated to AZ Hospital, Magboro, while others were taken to the Accident and Emergency Centre, Ojota, for medical attention.

The remains of the deceased were evacuated to Ifo Morgue and Idera Morgue, Sagamu, by personnel of the Ogun State Ambulance Service and the FRSC.

The three crashed vehicles were taken into the custody of the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) of the Nigeria Police Force at Warewa for further investigation.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, commiserated with the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

Ogunjobi also urged motorists using the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to exercise maximum caution, avoid excessive speed, maintain proper control of their vehicles and remain alert throughout their journeys.

He advised motorists to “drive within safe speed limits and avoid any behaviour capable of compromising their safety and that of other road users.”

The FRSC reiterated its call on motorists to prioritise safety and comply with traffic regulations to prevent avoidable road crashes.