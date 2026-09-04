Okpebholo inaugurates 18 council chairmen, urges them to serve the people

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has charged the newly inaugurated chairmen of the 18 local government areas in the state to prioritise grassroots development and shun corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Okpebholo gave the charge on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony for the elected council chairmen held at Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, describing their emergence as the beginning of a new chapter in grassroots governance and development.

The governor said the recent local government elections were free, fair and credible, adding that the turnout reflected growing confidence in democracy and his administration.

He said local governments, being the tier of government closest to the people, had a critical responsibility to ensure that development reached communities across the state.

According to him, the renewed commitment to local government autonomy under President Bola Tinubu had placed greater responsibility on the newly elected chairmen to deliver tangible development to their constituents.

“The overwhelming victory recorded by our party at the recent polls is a call for more work.

“I charge you to go and work for the people, complement the development efforts of the state government and ensure that the impact of government is felt in every community,” he said.

Okpebholo urged the chairmen to regard public office as a sacred trust and serve with integrity, saying their legacies would be determined by the lives they touched, problems they solved and how responsibly they used the opportunities entrusted to them.

He also tasked them with strengthening political structures at the grassroots and mobilising support for President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor urged the chairmen to work towards achieving Edo State’s collective target of 2.5 million votes for the President, stressing that such an objective required hard work, unity and sustained engagement with the people.

“The best way to earn their continued support is through good governance and visible development.

“The people have entrusted you with leadership. Go and justify that trust. Serve with humility, lead with integrity and work with passion,” Okpebholo added.

He expressed optimism that the tenure of the new chairmen would usher in progress, peace and prosperity across Edo State.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated chairmen, Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Gabriel Iduseri, commended the governor for the confidence reposed in them.

Iduseri said the chairmen were honoured by the opportunity to serve their people, noting that they were fully aware that the mandate came with significant responsibilities.