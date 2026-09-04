2027: Yobe APC chairman sparks controversy, asks women to divorce anti-APC husbands

By Maryam Abdul-aziz Usman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Yobe State, Mohammed Gadaka, has stirred controversy after urging married women to divorce husbands who prevent them from voting for the party in the 2027 general elections.

Gadaka made the remarks at a political gathering in the state, where he appealed to women to remain committed to the APC despite opposition from their spouses.

In a video circulating on social media, the APC chairman was heard telling women that they should leave their marriages if their husbands attempted to stop them from voting for the party.

He also promised to pay the dowry of any woman who leaves her marriage over the issue and offered to marry her.

“If your husband won’t allow you to vote for APC, stand up to him and seek a divorce. If you leave the marriage, I will pay your dowry and marry you,” Gadaka said.

The remarks have generated debate, with reactions focusing on the appropriateness of bringing marital relationships into political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The statement has also drawn attention to the growing role of women as an important voting bloc as political parties intensify mobilisation ahead of the elections.

While political campaigns often involve strong appeals for party loyalty, Gadaka’s call for women to consider divorce over voting preferences has raised questions about the boundaries of political mobilisation and the protection of family relationships.

The video was shared on social media, where it continued to attract reactions from members of the public.