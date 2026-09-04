Northern senators mourn two monarchs, hail contributions to peace

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Senators from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have mourned the deaths of the Emir of Gumel, Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani, CON, and the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Bello Sulaiman.

The lawmakers described the deaths of the two monarchs as a major loss to the traditional institution and the people of their respective emirates, saying they played significant roles in promoting peace, unity and community development.

The Emir of Gumel died on September 3, 2026, while the Emir of Zurmi died on Monday.

In a condolence statement signed by the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, the senators highlighted the contributions of the two monarchs to their communities and the wider region.

The senators described the late Emir of Gumel as a scholar and administrator who promoted education and peaceful coexistence throughout his reign.

They said he encouraged girl-child education and used his position to foster unity across social and ethnic lines.

The lawmakers also commended the late Emir of Zurmi for providing steady leadership during a period of serious security challenges in Zamfara State.

According to them, his five-year reign was marked by efforts to promote peace, unity and resilience within the Zurmi Emirate.

The senators said both monarchs went beyond the traditional responsibilities of their offices by using their influence to promote stability, peaceful coexistence and development.

The statement read in part: “The Northern Senators Forum received with deep sorrow and total submission to the will of Allah the news of the passing of two distinguished custodians of our traditional heritage: His Royal Highness, Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani, CON, the Emir of Gumel, who passed away on 3rd September, 2026, and His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bello Sulaiman, Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, Emir of Zurmi, who passed on Monday.

“The Forum remembers Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani, CON, as a scholar, administrator and bridge-builder who carried the crown of Gumel with humility, wisdom and dignity. His reign brought peace, unity and growth in education to the Gumel Emirate.

“He championed modern education, encouraged girl-child schooling, and provided calm, clear and just leadership during times of tension. His counsel shaped a generation of leaders and he will be remembered as a guardian of our culture, values and religion.”

On the late Emir of Zurmi, the senators said: “In the five years on the throne, he demonstrated exemplary courage and leadership, fostering peace, unity and resilience within the Zurmi Emirate.

“His wise counsel and dedication to peace-building were invaluable not only to his domain but also to broader efforts to restore lasting peace and stability in the North-West. He stood as a stabilising figure whose voice was respected across the traditional institution.”

The Forum extended its condolences to the Gumel and Zurmi Emirate Councils, the immediate families of the deceased monarchs, and the governments and people of Jigawa and Zamfara states.

The senators prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept their good deeds and grant them Aljannatul Firdaus.

They also prayed for strength and fortitude for the bereaved families and communities to bear the loss.