Man allegedly kills wife in Ogun, dies in crash while fleeing

By Florencemary Nwabueze

ABEOKUTA — Tragedy struck at Ogungbade village, near Ayerose village in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, after a man identified as Tajudeen Yekini allegedly killed his wife, Tioyin Edunjobi, in their apartment.

The incident occurred at about 10:30pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, in the presence of the couple’s son.

The cause of the disagreement between the couple could not be immediately ascertained. However, residents said their son raised the alarm, attracting neighbours who rushed to the apartment and found the woman lying motionless.

Policemen from the Kemta Police Station were alerted and subsequently visited the scene.

A police source told Vanguard that detectives evacuated the woman’s body and deposited it at a mortuary, while the husband was arrested.

“Detectives from the station visited the scene, evacuated the body and deposited it at the mortuary. The suspect is currently in police custody. Investigation is ongoing,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred about 24 hours earlier at Ibogun Akinode community in Ogun State, where a man identified as Odukoya Bidemi allegedly killed his wife during an argument and subsequently died in a road accident while fleeing the scene.

Bidemi was alleged to have hit his wife, Odukoya Adenike, against a wall during a disagreement that degenerated into a scuffle.

Adenike reportedly died from injuries sustained during the incident.

According to police sources, the incident was reported at about 2am on August 31, 2026.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives raced to the scene, while the corpse was evacuated and deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination,” the source said.

The source added that Bidemi fled the scene after realising the seriousness of the incident.

“Later, information gathered revealed that while the suspect was fleeing, he was involved in a fatal motor vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident at Iyana Coker Bus Stop, via Ifo, and died on the spot,” the source said.

Detectives from the Ibogun Division subsequently visited the morgue where the body had been deposited.

“Photographs were taken for identification, and it was confirmed that the body was indeed that of the alleged suspect who had earlier killed his wife,” the source added.

The family of the deceased woman has reportedly approached the police, requesting the release of her remains for burial.