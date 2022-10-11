By Chinonso Alozie

Striking thunder has allegedly killed two youths in the Ndegwu community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The names of the victims were given as Emeka Mbah from Umuejekubi, Umuahum and Chigbo Odionye from Umuadi Umuogwuta all in the Ndegwu community in Owerri West LGA.

A source from the community who made this known to newsmen in Owerri said the incident happened on Monday while they were working at a building construction site.

An eyewitness claimed that the lightning thunder affected two others who later survived but they had bruises on their bodies.

This came at a time similar lightning thunder had been reported to have occurred in the neighbouring Orogwe community in Owerri west LGA in the state.

However, confusion and pain had taken over the Ndegwu community following the unfortunate incident. They had been wondering how such a thing could happen. They said it was not raining heavily at the time the thunder had struck the two youths.

Another source from the community was of the feelings that before the incident had occurred that he “saw a white ram moving up and down, this is not a good omen at all, it did not take long before the thunder struck and kill the two youths.

“Nobody expected the light thunder to kill them, the rain was not much and the thunder was not heavy, we are still wondering what the first time such will happen.”

