… As terrorists kill five, abduct 11 in Askira-Uba

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI, have neutralised 21 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and injured 10 others in separate air operations around Monguno and the South Lake Chad area of Borno State.

The military operations, conducted between November 16 and 17, 2026, came amid renewed attacks by insurgents in parts of the state.

In a separate incident, suspected terrorists on Tuesday invaded Pubaku village in Rumirgo Ward, Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Southern Borno, killing five residents and abducting 11 others, including 10 women.

The attackers were also said to have set several residential buildings and shops ablaze, forcing residents to flee into the bush for safety.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, said the military air strikes followed intelligence reports of terrorist movements around Monguno and the South Lake Chad area.

He said the first operation was launched after intelligence indicated that ISWAP fighters were advancing towards Monguno.

According to him, an unmanned aerial vehicle deployed for surveillance identified the fighters moving along a bush path northeast of Monguno, prompting a precision air strike that neutralised seven insurgents, including members of the group’s Improvised Explosive Device network.

Goni said further assessment of the operation showed that ABBA BOMMA, identified as a key IED team expert, was incapacitated, while four other fighters sustained severe injuries.

He disclosed that a second operation at Arinna, in the South Lake Chad area, dealt a significant blow to the group’s leadership and operational structure.

Among those killed, according to the military, was MALLAM SHARKI, a member of the group’s Shura Council and Amirul Amniya (Provost Commander).

Also neutralised was ABU SAAD, identified as the Qaid of Sabon Tumbu, alongside 12 other fighters, while five insurgents sustained severe injuries.

Several motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were also destroyed during the operation.

Goni said the two operations resulted in the neutralisation of 21 ISWAP fighters and injuries to 10 others, adding that the strikes had weakened the group’s leadership structure, disrupted its IED network and degraded its operational capabilities.

He reaffirmed the Theatre Command’s commitment to sustaining military operations against terrorists until lasting peace and normalcy were restored across the North-East.

The military also urged residents to continue providing security agencies with credible and timely information.

Meanwhile, residents of Pubaku confirmed the attack on their community, saying the assailants operated without resistance before fleeing after killing five people, abducting 11 residents and destroying property.

A resident, Yakubu Pubagu, who spoke with our correspondent on Wednesday, described the incident as devastating.

“Yes, there was a devastating attack on our community (Pubagu) on Tuesday, where five of our people were killed, 10 women and one man abducted after destroying many houses,” he said.

The attack left the community largely deserted as residents fled to nearby bushes for safety.

The incident came barely 48 hours after suspected insurgents reportedly fired several mortar rounds targeting the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, former Borno State Governor, Maina Maaji Lawan, and other stakeholders during a political mobilisation visit to Kukawa Local Government Area in support of All Progressives Congress candidates.