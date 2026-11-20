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By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A tragedy struck the riverine enclave of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on Friday, as a cargo boat conveying over 300 passengers capsized, leaving many feared dead.

The ill-fated vessel was reportedly en route to Ukubie community from Anyama Ijaw, when the incident occurred at 12 noon.

According to preliminary reports, the boat, which was heavily overloaded with passengers traveling for a burial ceremony, went down in the waterways between Oweikorogha and Angiama communities.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the tragedy might have been averted.

It was learned that some passengers had suggested the boat stop at Oweikorogha to decongest the vessel, but the advice was allegedly ignored.

The boat reportedly capsized shortly after departing the community.

While the actual casualty figure remains unconfirmed, fears are mounting that the death toll could be substantial given the number of persons on board.

Mr. Ipigansi Igoniba, Chairman of the State Maritime Workers Union, confirmed the incident to our correspondent but stated that information regarding the disaster was still hazy.

“I cannot give the casualty figure right now. We have sent our members to the scene of the accident and search and rescue efforts for the missing persons are ongoing,” Igoniba said.

Rescue operations are currently underway, though independent confirmation of the number of survivors or fatalities is yet to be established.

The incident has cast a pall of mourning over the community, highlighting once again the dangers of overcrowding and unsafe travel on the state’s waterways.

Vanguard News