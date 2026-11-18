Acting Managing Director of the company, Jonathan Lawani, addressing journalists.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of the BEDC Electricity Plc on Wednesday called on the security agencies and government to ensure that its 38 years old staff identified as Oscar Nduka Eze who was brutally killed while on duty on Monday gets justice.

Eze was reportedly stabbed to death around Idumobi Umunede in the Agbor Unit, Delta State after he disconnected a building said to be owing about N300,000 electricity bill.

Shortly after he disconnected the building, he was said to have been trailed to a nearby house by some people suspected to have been from previous place he had gone to work when they reportedly pounced on him and stabbed him severally till he died.

Addressing journalists at the company’s office, Acting Managing Director of the company, Jonathan Lawani said the killers wanted to conceal their act but unknown to them, the building which they took him to had security camera.

He said “Eze went to work on Monday 16th November 2026 for his official duty to earn a legitimate living. However, at about 12 noon of that same day while he was carrying out his official work along the Idumobi by Umunede within the Agbor Business Unit of our operations in Delta State, some hoodlums, some men who claim to be more powerful than God, who has the power to take life, traced him to a house within the same community and they stabbed him with knife until he died on the spot.

Caught on CCTV

“What they planned did not work. These people had planned to kill him without any evidence. And what they did was to push him into a compound, a very isolated place where he went to carry out another assignment. Unfortunately for them, that house has a CCTV camera and they were all captured directly.

“The simple reason for this is that this officer had disconnected their house for non-payment. The only instrument that have been approved by NERC, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission to ask for payment or to demand payment for those who refuse to pay us for our monthly electricity. I want to put it straight that what the late Oscar did was an approved and official assignment.

“The house in question owes us almost three hundred thousand naira and he disconnected them for non-payment and left the place quietly.”

Lawani said Eze just got married four months ago after his wife died.

He said five persons have been arrested in connection to the incident.

“We cannot bring him back but we must ensure that justice is served. We will do everything in line with the law to see that justice is served,” he added.

Vanguard News