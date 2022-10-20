Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to comply with Appeal Court of Nigeria Order of October 13 2022 and release the detained leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The diaspora Igbo group in an open letter to President Buhari urged him to ignore the semantic arguments being fielded by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, over the “discharged versus acquitted” obfuscation as well as his delusional logic of pre-rendition and post-rendition offenses by Nnamdi Kanu as reasons for not releasing him as the court order demanded.

The group also said it was at a loss as to the business of the National Security Council in the matter since the presidency and all its organs had disingenuously washed its hands off the matter when a political solution was sort.

WIC described as unconscionable the current arguments by the AGF and the Security Council, noting that their arguments are further exhibition of the pattern of disobedience to international norms and legal systems which it condemns as familiar particularization in its entirety.

The statement authored by it’s Chairman, Prof Anthony Ejiofor; Secretary, Chris Ogara and Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe states that the court order was monumental, made in consonance with all law-abiding minds throughout the world and buttressed what everyone who is conscious of legal fairness, equity and the rule of law has been saying since Kanu’s illegal rendition from Kenya over his proponent of referendum and self-determination.

“The World Igbo Congress, in consonance with all law-abiding people of Nigeria and the world who know injustice especially when it is blatant, calls on Nigeria to be a country that obeys its own laws and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally.

“The president has so far lost several opportunities to present himself as a stateman in this matter. We call on him to rise up beyond the deleterious reach of his advisers and do the right thing. A native doctor that is treating a patient’s eye problem must avoid pepper in the solution medication. Release Nnamdi Kanu now,” IWC requested.