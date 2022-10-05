By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB yesterday, accused the Federal Government of Nigeria of being responsible for the failed assassination of Senator Ifeanyi Uba, and Chris Azubogu.

Senator Uba and Azubogu are representing Anambra South Senatorial District and Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, respectively in the National Assembly.

IPoB also named the Department of State Services, DSS; the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police special squad, including SARS, STS, IRT and people it described as “few treacherous politicians and their sponsored gangs” as masterminds in the attacks.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “The Federal Government of Nigeria responsible for the failed assassination of Senator Ifeanyi Uba and Chris Azubogu, also said that the intention of the Nigerian Federal Government was to use the assassination of the two prominent Igbo politicians to blackmail IPoB and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

IPoB’s statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the command and leadership of the great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, again condemn all the state- sponsored attacks and killings going on in Biafra territory.

“IPoB wishes to state unequivocally that those responsible for the criminal activities have a mission to blackmail IPOB and ESN operatives.

“The recent attacks on Anambra politicians namely; Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and House of Representatives member, Chris Azubogu were masterminded by DSS in collaboration with other security agencies to heighten the insecurity in Biafraland.

“The attacks on high profile individuals especially politicians in the southeast is part of their blackmailing gimmicks against IPoB and ESN. It is another deceptive way to attract global attention so as to justify their premeditated launching of full military assault on innocent Biafrans.

“The Nigerian security agencies coordinated those high profile attacks in tandem with a few treacherous politicians and their sponsored gangs.

“The attacks were the numerous ways Nigeria government is working hard to blackmail and demonize IPoB for seeking legal referendum but we will continue to expose them. We have trusted intelligence officers in our M-Branch, who always nip their nefarious plans and activities in the bud.

“Till date, Nigerian government has not come up with any investigation or report regarding the attacks on those politicians because it is difficult to produce concocted report against IPoB as usual. Nigeria government and its security agencies knew they were behind the devilish attacks on those Igbo politicians and that is why they refused to carry out any investigation.”

reputation internationally, but the good Lord has helped us defeat all their blackmail for years.

“Why has Nigeria government and its security agencies refused to make public what happened to their colleagues at Umunze in Anambra State last week?

“The killing of the soldiers in Anambra State last week was another State sponsored attack to implicate IPoB and ESN. The desperate government of Nigeria is willing to sacrifice some soldiers lives just to blackmail IPIPoB and have a reason to disobey UN Working Group’s order to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our intelligence unit the M-Branch intercepted them planning and carrying out these heinous crimes in our territory to implicate ESN and IPoB, volunteers.

“The Nigerian Federal government sponsored some State Governors, particularly those of Ebonyi and Imo States to kill their constituents. As if their political slaves are not doing enough to heighten the insecurity in the South East, they have now metamorphosed into using Nigeria security agents to carry out these attacks.

“IPoB intelligence unit, the M-Branch intercepted the plan where Nigeria she Charity agents were planning to attack politicians, businessmen, religious leaders, traditional rulers, and PGs and blame it on IPOB family members.

“We are therefore, advising Biafrans especially politicians and businessmen to provide themselves adequate security because the Nigerian Federal Government may end up assassinating some of them in a bid to blackmail IPoB.

“IPoB is out to protect our people and not to kill them and we will remain so until Biafra freedom is totally achieved.”

RELATED NEWS