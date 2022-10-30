.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Security Committee has introduced a Code of Conduct for vigilance groups operating in the territory, placing a ban on the use of firearms by their members.

In the newly established Code of Conduct for members of Vigilance Groups in the FCT, the security committee also prohibited them from carrying out operations without the presence of the police or the express approval of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in their respective jurisdictions.

Director, of Information and Communication in the FCT, Muhammad Hazat Sule in a statement said members of the vigilance groups are permitted to possess and use weapons for self-defence or other lawful purposes as allowed by the DPO.

These were some of the decisions reached by the FCT Security Committee at its 11th meeting presided over by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, held in Gwarinpa I District, Abuja.

“Similarly, the new approved code required that any member of the group, who recovers a hazardous weapon from a criminal suspect is expected to keep a detailed account and report to the police for further investigation.

“The Committee permitted the vigilante group to make arrests of anyone, who violates the laws of the land as allowed under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015”, said Sule.

The committee agreed that any community desirous of establishing a vigilance group should apply and obtain the approval of the DPO within the locality.

On the recruitment of members of the vigilance group, the FCT Security Committee, which is the highest decision-making body on security matters resolved that the process must be supervised by the Community Accountability Forum CAF /Security Committee of the community concerned.

“The CAF is to ensure a fair representation of all segments of society and avoid religious, political, and ethnic persuasion.

“The meeting also agreed that all those to be recruited must be properly profiled by the community leaders and Security agencies.

“The FCT Administration encourages communities to form vigilante groups to complement the work of security agencies, especially in gathering intelligence and boosting the fight against criminals”, he stated.

