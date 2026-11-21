The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the establishment of an Under-17 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision was reached on Saturday during a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee in Abuja, Nigeria, under the leadership of the body’s president, Patrice Motsepe.

CAF announced the development in a statement published on its official website.

“The new competition will provide more opportunities for young African female footballers to compete at international level, gain valuable experience and develop their talents,” CAF said.

“This decision reflects CAF’s commitment to strengthening women’s football, particularly at youth level, and creating a stronger pathway for the next generation of African footballers.”

Following the approval, CAF also invited member associations interested in hosting the maiden edition to begin submitting their bids.

In a separate decision, the Executive Committee approved the commencement of the bidding process for the 2028 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Interested member associations have three weeks to forward their hosting proposals to the CAF Secretariat.

The 2028 edition of the tournament is scheduled for March and April, while its qualifying campaign is expected to commence in April 2027.

The meeting also considered plans to strengthen refereeing across African football, with Motsepe stressing the importance of increased investment in the training, development and performance of match officials.

CAF Referees Committee chairman, Olivier Safari Kabene, presented several proposals, including the CAF Elite Referees Project, which is scheduled to hold its first training programme in the final week of November 2026.

The body also plans to introduce its Next Generation Referees programme to prepare emerging officials for future assignments.

CAF added that it was developing a referees’ manual to provide uniform guidelines and improve consistency in officiating across its competitions.