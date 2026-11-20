By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation TMS, popularly known as Tinubu Must Stay, has announced plans to establish a National Reform Documentation and Impact Observatory, a public digital policy archive and a possible future presidential library for President Bola Tinubu.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees and National Coordinator of the group, Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, disclosed this on Friday during the commissioning of its National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said the records would start with Tinubu’s years as Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, then cover policy developments under successive administrations, his national political career and his presidency from 2023.

According to him, the archive would span public revenue administration, infrastructure, investment, education, economic management, digital transformation and institutional development. Students, researchers, historians, policymakers and ordinary citizens would be given access to original documents, implementation records, economic data and independent assessments.

Inuwa said the library, the observatory and the archive remained long-term aspirations that would need feasibility studies, sustainable funding, proper governance and professional archival standards.

“History serves future generations when it preserves evidence, not merely admiration,” he said.

He added that the documentation must make room for achievements, implementation difficulties, independent criticism and lessons learned.

The announcement came with a membership claim. Inuwa said the group, formally launched on October 1, 2026, had recorded 61,093 validated members within seven weeks across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the group had representation in 730 of the country’s 774 local government areas, about 94 per cent geographical coverage. Its digital database also captures 4,750 wards and 22,584 polling units.

Inuwa said 65 per cent of members, roughly 40,000 people, were aged between 18 and 34, while the membership was 65 per cent men and 35 per cent women.

“The most remarkable feature of our membership is its youthful composition. This is not merely a demographic statistic. It places a profound responsibility upon our institution,” he said.

He said young Nigerians needed more than a seat in political conversations, naming quality education, employable skills, technology, finance and markets as what would turn the country’s demographic potential into prosperity. To that end, the group would run grassroots entrepreneurship workshops, digital skills training, mentorship programmes and policy dialogues.

“Today, we are not merely opening an office. We are opening a new chapter in our responsibility to Nigeria,” he said.

Inuwa said the secretariat would serve as a centre for research, civic engagement, youth empowerment and the documentation of policies and institutions shaping national development.

He insisted that the group intended to outlive the 2027 general elections, even though it openly backs the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He said it would encourage evidence-based assessment of government policies, including their implementation challenges and social consequences.

He acknowledged that the administration’s changes to petrol subsidies, foreign exchange management and fiscal policy had drawn mixed reactions, with some Nigerians seeing them as necessary to fix long-standing structural weaknesses and others worried about implementation and hardship in households.

“Reform is not an end in itself. Its purpose is to improve the lives of people,” he said.

On voter readiness, Inuwa said the group’s records showed that 81 per cent of respondents already held Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), 11 per cent had yet to collect theirs and six per cent were not registered to vote. The remaining two per cent, he said, required reconciliation.

He cautioned that large membership figures did not automatically translate into effective grassroots structures or measurable results.

“Our responsibility is to convert organisational reach into meaningful public value. We must move from membership registration to meaningful participation, from participation to capability, and from capability to opportunity,” he said.

Inuwa said the group would spend its first 90 days assessing operational capacity, developing programme standards and setting realistic targets before publishing measurable commitments. He stressed that it was independently established, with its own leadership, governance structures and membership system, despite its declared support for the President.

He urged the public to judge the organisation by its contributions to civic education, economic empowerment and sustainable development, not by membership figures or political declarations.

“A building can be completed with bricks, cement and steel. An institution must be built with integrity, competence, discipline, trust and a commitment to service,” he said.

Turning to the approaching elections, Inuwa expressed concern over reports of political intimidation, attacks on political gatherings and inflammatory public rhetoric. He condemned political thuggery and violence, irrespective of who was involved, and asked security agencies to investigate incidents impartially.

He called on political parties, civic organisations, the media and security institutions to promote peaceful participation, accurate information and respect for opposing views, and urged members to reject intimidation and misinformation.

“Political differences must never become a justification for violence. No political ambition is worth the life of an innocent Nigerian,” he warned.