Credit Wike’s roads, markets for endorsement

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Traders, market women and artisans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have pledged to mobilise at least 200,000 votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing infrastructure and market development projects executed under the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Chairman of the Amalgamation of Market Associations in the FCT, Chief Raphael Okorie, announced the pledge at a mini-rally in Abuja on Friday, saying the association had more than 300,000 members across the territory.

Okorie said the decision to support Tinubu’s re-election was based on what the group described as improvements in trading conditions and infrastructure across the FCT.

According to him, the decision to back the President “did not come easily or lightly”, but was informed by “what our eyes have seen and what our pockets have felt.”

The association consequently declared its “full and unreserved support” for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“We are not politicians. We are people who wake up before dawn, open our shops, light our fires, and carry our wares to the market,” Okorie said.

He said the association would immediately commence grassroots mobilisation, urging members to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the election.

“We will go from person to person and house to house. We will make sure every member collects a permanent voter’s card, and we will make sure every member comes out to vote,” he said.

Okorie commended Wike for what he described as improvements in trading conditions through road construction, market development and the relocation of trading activities to designated areas.

He specifically mentioned roads in Gwagwalada, Dei Dei and Saburi, the Old Keffi Road linking Kado to Dei Dei, and the Kugbo International Market.

He also cited the relocation of the Apo Mechanics Village to Wassa as one of the initiatives aimed at improving trading and business activities in the territory.

“Let us speak about roads, because for a trader, a road is not a luxury. A road is life. These are not promises on paper. These are roads you can drive on and markets you can walk into,” he said.

The association chairman argued that improved roads and street lighting would enhance security by making communities more accessible and reducing hiding places for criminals.

“When roads are good, the area becomes safer. When streets are lit, when roads are open and busy, criminals lose their hiding places. A well-planned city is a safer city, and we feel the difference,” he added.

While acknowledging that traders still had concerns, Okorie said the FCT Minister had shown willingness to engage with their association and address their demands.

“He has promised regular interaction with traders, and we will hold him to that. But we are fair people, and fairness demands that we say plainly: this administration has done more for our markets and our trade than any we can remember,” he said.

Reaffirming the group’s commitment to Tinubu’s re-election, Okorie said the 200,000-vote target represented an expression of appreciation for the administration’s interventions in the FCT.

“We promise this nation and this city that we will deliver no fewer than 200,000 votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Federal Capital Territory.

“That is our gift to the President, and our word of honour to the Minister. We are repaying kindness with loyalty,” he said.