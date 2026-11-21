(FILES) FIFA President Gianni Infantino makes a speech during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024. Gianni Infantino will stand in next the March 2027 FIFA presidential election, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the World Cup, football’s global governing body announced September 6, 2026. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Nigeria has declared its support for Gianni Infantino’s bid to retain the presidency of the world football governing body, FIFA, in the 2027 election.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, announced the Federal Government’s endorsement on Saturday during the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Dikko said Nigeria would back Infantino’s re-election and called on other African football associations to support his continued leadership.

“I must make it clear here on behalf of the Federal Government and in regard to the resolution of all the members of CAF that Nigeria firmly endorses Mr Gianni Infantino’s candidacy for the election.

“This is a direct message that was given to us by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“We recognise Mr Gianni’s contribution to the advancement of football worldwide, particularly in Africa, and urge our fellow African member associations to stand firmly together in support of his continued leadership.

“This is in our collective interest,” he added.

The NSC chairman also praised Infantino’s administration, drawing on his experience in football management to argue that the FIFA president’s decisions had served the interests of the sport.

“Before I conclude, if I put my heart as a football person, Mr President, as a former member of the NFL Exco, Chairman of the League, member of the FIFA Seconders Committee, and founding member of the World League Forum, I must tell you, Gianni’s decisions are very, very good for football. They are very apt for football,” he said.

He maintained that Infantino’s central responsibility was to grow the game and generate more revenue, arguing that disagreements within football administration largely concerned how the funds were shared.

“His main job is to develop football and bring revenues to football. He tries to do that. The entire issue we are seeing across the world here today has nothing to do with bringing the revenues or the distribution. It’s all about distributing these revenues,” Dikko said.

Nigeria’s declaration came at the same gathering where CAF president Patrice Motsepe reiterated the continental body’s backing for Infantino’s re-election.

Infantino, who became FIFA president in 2016, is seeking another four-year term at the election scheduled to hold in Morocco in March 2027 with French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima set to challenge him.