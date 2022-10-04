.

*As 2 die, 4 injured in Lagos-Abeokuta expressway auto crash

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Tragedy struck in Lagos, Sunday, when a boat capsized in transit, killing all four passengers, with three being from the same family.

The yet-to-be-identified victims were said to be cruising to their destination when the high current swept the boat away before it capsized.

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly confirmed this on Monday while commiserating with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the mishap.

Raising a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ on the matter at a sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the representative of Kosofe Constituency II, Femi Saheed, described the incident as “unfortunate.”

According to Saheed, “four people lost their lives with three of the dead being from the same family. It is a tragedy we must not experience again.”

Meanwhile, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, yesterday, disclosed that two persons died while four others sustained injuries in an accident that involved a commercial bus, truck and motorcycle around Conoil Bus-Stop on Lagos-Abeokuta highway.

Mrs Temitope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, who confirmed the incident, disclosed in Ota that the unfortunate incident happened at about 10: 03 p.m. on Monday.

Oseni explained that a Daf blue truck with number plate, AAA 094 XT, was heading to Abeokuta from Sango-Ota on top speed and developed brake failure and rammed into a commercial Mazda bus with number plate, FKJ 509 XX and a Bajaj motorcycle with number plate, FFF 416 XY.

She said six persons were involved in the crash in which two people died, while four others sustained various injuries.

“The corpses of the victims had been taken to State Hospital, Ota, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital.”

Oseni advised motorists against speeding and dangerous driving, to avoid loss of lives and property.

She further advised them to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the roads to prevent mishaps.

RELATED NEWS