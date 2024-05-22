American charged with $1.2m fraud in Nigeria, knows fate Sept.10

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday reserved judgment until Sept. 10 in the case of an American, Marco Antonio-Ramirez, charged with $1.2 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Mojisola Dada will also, on Sept. 10, deliver judgment in another charge bordering on $368,698 fraud against the same Antonio-Ramirez.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Antonio-Ramirez on an amended 16-count charge bordering on $1.2 million fraud.

EFCC, in one of the counts, alleged that the defendant dishonourably converted to his personal use, an aggregate sum of $545,000 belonging to one Mr Godson Echegile.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the defendant, between July 12, 2012, and Nov. 7, 2012, in Lagos, dishonourably converted to his personal use, an aggregate sum of $314,800 belonging to one Alhaji Abubakar Umar.

The commission also submitted that the defendant, between Feb. 19, 2013, and April 18, 2013, in Lagos, dishonourably converted to his personal use, an aggregate sum of $230,000, also property of Umar.

In the separate charge, EFCC alleged that the defendant obtained $368,698 fraudulently.

The defendant is charged on nine counts in the amended separate charge.

In one of the counts, EFCC stated that the defendant, with intent to defraud, obtained $250,000 from one Mr Gabriel Edeoghon under false representation that the sum was his investment in his company.

EFCC also allegsd that the defendant, with intent to defraud, obtained $50,281 from one Mr Oludare Talabi under the false representation that the sum was to procure U.S. L1 Visa, a representation he knew to be untrue.

Antonio-Ramirez, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, on arraignment.

The trial suffered several adjournments occasioned by absence of defence counsel, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN).

However, adoption of final written addresses by counsel to both parties has taken place.

Following the adoption, the judge adjourned the two cases until Sept. 10 for judgment.