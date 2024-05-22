Awujale’s contribution to national devt exemplary, worthy of emulation — Emir of Kano

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero said the contribution of Oba Adetona towards national development is exemplary and worthy of emulation.

Bayero stated this on Wednesday when he paid a royal visit to the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Ogbagba, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State to felicitate with him on his 90th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary.

Speaking during the visit, Alhaji Bayero described Awujale as an enigma and royal father with a difference, saying that he is proud to call him is father.

Alhaji Bayero said the royal father deserves all the accolades that have been poured on him during his 64 years coronation and 90th birthday celebration.

Bayero said his visit was to celebrate with Oba Adetona who recently turned 90 and also celebrated his 64 years on the throne.

He said, his visit was to cement and strengthen family ties and relationship with the Awujale that dated to the days of his late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero who reigned for about 54 years before his transition in 2014

He said, “I grew up to hear my father, the late Ado Bayero always call Kabiyesi Awujale my brother, so the brother of my father is my father. This is a royal father who has been on the throne for 64 year.

“Awujale is an enigma, a royal father with difference and whose reign has brought blessing not only to Ijebuland, but Nigeria as a whole.

“Certainly, Kano and Ijebuland shares same similarities in terms of the people being business oriented. Kano and Ijebu are known for commerce and our relationships dated back to decades.

“So, I am here to pay my homage as the Kabiyesi celebrates his 64 years on the throne and 90th birthday. I should have been here during the celebration, but I was outside the country.

“I will consider this visit a blessing to me, because I have just been on the throne for about three to four years and for us younger generations, I believe that the blessing I will receive here today will strengthen me for the journey ahead.

“I wish our royal father many more years of peaceful reign and like I said, this visit is to further strengthen the long years of relationship between my late father who reigned for 51 years and Awujale and I will also be back in August for another visit. I pray the Almighty God will further preserve our father, the Awujale for many more years”.

Bayero said, the experience he had tapped from Awujale’s words of wisdom would leave with him for the rest of his life.

“So coming here to greet him and get his blessings is something I will appreciate till the end of time. It is a good experience for me,” he said.

The Emir stated that the traditional institutions before the colonial era and after the colonial era had remained constant.

“It is an institution that has remained constant, the changes are there, but the values and traditions are kept that whoever comes in will just tune in and it is perfect for us.

“When I became the Emir of kano about 4 years ago, I went round virtually all the states of the federation . This visit is a continuation of what I have been doing, but this is very special.

“Am happy in my lifetime, my reign, am here and the experience I tapped from him today is experience that will leave forever in me.

” Kano and Ijebu, I look at them like twins as far as am concerned especially in terms of commercial activities.

“We all know Ijebu very well , Kano is a carbon copy or I will say Ijebu is a carbon copy of Kano . The truth is we have a lot of things in common that relates to the culture , tradition and commercial activities,” he said.

Speaking during the visit, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, thanked the Emir of Kano for the visit, saying that the royal visit would no doubt further strengthen the existing bond of unity and mutual respect across the diverse tribe in the country.

Governor Abiodun, who represented by the State Commissioner for the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ganiyu Hamzat described Awujale as a loving royal father of repute whose invaluable contributions to preserving the unity and prosperity of the country would forever be appreciated.

In his remarks, Oba Adetona narrated the cordial relationship between him and the late father of the Emir, Ado Bayero.

He appreciated the visit by the Emir, calling on Nigerians to continue to live in unity and harmony.