100 die in boat mishap in Kwara

….Gov AbdulRazaq mourns

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

About 100 persons including a father and his four children have reportedly lost their lives in a boat mishap at Egbu village in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of Patigi on the devastating news of a boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing.

Vanguard reliably that the incident happened on Monday when the deceased was returning from a marriage ceremony at neighbouring Egboti village in Niger State.

It was also gathered that river waves took the boat and hit a tree, leading to the boat capsizing and leaving many people dead.

The entire Egboti community has been turned into mourning as no fewer than 50 bodies have so far been recovered from the incident.

Sources in the village told our correspondent that the deceased persons had taken off from Kpada village to be part of the marriage ceremony at Egboti village.

Sources also said that the boat was taking over 300 passengers on a return trip from the venue of the marriage ceremony when it capsized at Egbu village.

The people, who gave details of the incident, said that 69 persons lost their lives from Egbu village, 36 from Gakpan village and four from Kpada village in the Patigi local government area of the state.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on Tuesday said that, the state police command has despatched the Divisional Police Officer of Patigi local government area of the state to garner more information on the incident”.

He said that there was a scanty report of a boat that capsized carrying about 100 people in a village in Patigi local government area of the state adding that, ” I will give you more details on the incident as soon as I get more information”.

According to the statement on the condoms issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye it reads,“The Governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi — all in Patigi,” according to a government statement on Tuesday.

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.

“The Governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors. He commends the alertness of the Etsu Patigi His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap.”