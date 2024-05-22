Escort vehicle crushes 2 worshippers to death in Ondo

— Policeman, others fled accident scene

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two church worshippers were reportedly crushed to death by an escort vehicle in an auto crash that occurred at Elemoshi area of Bolunduro, along the Akure/Ondo road, Ondo state.

A policeman and other occupants in the escort vehicle reportedly fled the scene immediately the crash occured for fear of being lynched.

Sources said that the two victims and one other that sustained injuries during the crash were returning from the church when they met their untimely death.

The crash involved a motorcycle marked NND 218OC and an unregistered Toyota Hilux

Eyewitness account said that the motorcycle, which was reportedly on top speed, wrongly overtook a car coming from Akure and faced the Hilux heading to Abuja.

According to him the accident was caused by the overspeeding of both drivers.

He added that the driver of the vehicle had no option but to run over the motorcycle carrying two people including a woman.

“The driver of the ill-fated motorcycle while on top speed suddenly overtook the car to hit the vehicle and left two persons dead, with one other seriously injured.

“Having noticed that an accident had occurred, the driver of the Hilux, a policeman, and some of its occupants took to their heels leaving one whose legs have been injured, by the roadside.

“ Two out of the three persons on the motorcycle suspected to be coming from church died on the spot while the other was unconscious”

The source added the corpses of the dead victims have been deposited at the morgue while the injured victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami and the FRSC officials, could not be reached for comments.