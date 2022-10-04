.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The House of Representatives candidate for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo, Federal Constituency on the platform of Labour Party, LP, Ebonyi State, in the 2023 general election, Mr Nkemkanma Kama, weekend stated that he will put modalities in place to ensure that Ebonyi people are brought out of poverty.

Kama who expressed dissatisfaction over the poverty level of most indigenes of the State explained that if he emerges victorious at the 2023 polls, his administration would focus on Education, empowerment, agriculture and Health as measures geared towards alleviating poverty in the State.

The Labour Party House of Representatives candidate stated this in his country home of Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, while briefing Newsmen on his political ambition.

He said: “One of the major problems we have in our society today is poverty. I read someone say that Ebonyi State is about 76% in the poverty index. It’s scary. One of our major concentrations if God finally gives us power is poverty alleviation. We need to find a way to bring our people out of poverty and education is one of those measures.

“I’m also looking at agriculture. We have not been able to harness the agricultural potentials we have in this arable land that God gave to us. We have just been wallowing and talking but nothing has been done so far to use what God has given us to help ourselves. So, we are going to focus on how to alleviate poverty among our people, especially women. We are going to form cooperatives for them and engage them meaningfully. “

Kama who is coming from the Private sector added that he will leverage his contacts and exposure to attract the development and empowerment of his people.

According to him: “I have been in the confines of the National Assembly since 1999, so I know the workings of the National Assembly from A to Z. I can say that almost 90% of my business have been in the National Assembly until recently.

“So, it’s difficult to know that I’m not a member or staff of the National Assembly because I’m there all the time. With that, I believe that the knowledge I have about the workings of the National Assembly will help me in attracting different empowerment and development to my people.

“And coming from the business sector, it will also help. I have the privilege of knowing a lot of people and I will leverage the people I know to get things done for my people. I’m also looking at the international community, I’m sure that if we talk to them very well, a lot of them are willing to look at our case in every situation and see how they can come in.

“So, I’m going to go out of my way to reach out to international organizations and leverage my contacts, exposure and connections to bring better representation to my people.

“The election of 2023 is more of the individual and not political party this time around; and I have seen that people are looking at antecedents, what you have done for them so far without having an office. They will be assessing you based on, f this person is given the mandate, what can he do for us?

“And I’m putting myself forward because I believe that my people, even though, I can’t say about all the local government Areas can trust me with their mandate; with the little, I have done with what God has given me, it’s a selling point to my people and I believe that when others hear what I have done, they would want to support me to win the election,” he said.

“Also, health is one of the greatest challenges we have in this society. A medical Doctor told me that in Akaeze they have this big health problem because of the water they drink. Most of the people there are suffering from liver problems and we just have the so-called general hospital in this local government with just one medical doctor and a few Nurses serving the entire local government area as big as this. It’s bizarre.

“Someone told me that the only facility functioning in the general hospitals in this area is the mortuary. This is very worrisome. So, health is a very big challenge and during our campaign, we will see how much medical outreach we can do for our people now. Poverty Alleviation, agriculture, health and education are the four cardinal things we are going to focus on, if elected, to see how to help our people.”

