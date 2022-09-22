By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the appointment of Barrister Bulus Samuila Yakubu as acting Post Master General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NIPOST following the suspension of Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi from office.

Bulus who holds a Bachelor in Law Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, joined the service of the Nigerian Postal Service in 1990. Barrister Bulus hails from Takum Town in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Until his appointment, he was the Secretary to NIPOST Governing Board, Director (SpecialDuties) and also NIPOST Liason Officer to the National Assembly. As an experienced Public Officer, he has also served as the Secretary/Legal Adviser of NIPOST 2007 to 2017 with a proven record of excellent performance.

Barr. Bulus. belongs to a number of professional bodies notably, the International Bar Association (IBA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and was the pioneer Chairman of the Committee of Legal Experts of Pan African Postal Union (PAPU). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria and also a Fellow of the Institute for Fraud Management and Control.

