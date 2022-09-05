According to John Lee, CEO and founder of Wealth Dragons and Membby, our behavioral patterns and ordinary habits often dictate our success. “we are just a few steps away from the life we want to create.” He lists three critical barriers you must cross in 2022 to reach your full potential and succeed.

1. Procrastination

The biggest mistake that’s holding you back from pursuing your dreams is procrastination. Putting things off until the “perfect time” results only in losing the time and enthusiasm for an otherwise outstanding product or idea. “It’s better to get started and improve your craft till you find the sweet spot of perfection,” quips John Lee. Remember, “done” sounds better than “perfect.”

The simplest way to overcome procrastination is to dedicate 15-30 minutes daily to the task you’ve been procrastinating on for a long time.

2. Decision paralysis

A typical scenario of decision paralysis is when you’re confused about whether you should continue a highly-paying corporate job or take your side-hustle full time. Another example is when you’re good at multiple things; however, you fail to identify your core strength.

“You must overcome dilemmas and the fear of failure while making career choices. Jot down the pros and cons for taking an informed decision,” recommends John Lee.

3. Getting complacent with your environment

You’re the product of your environment. Getting complacent with the people around you can be the biggest snag between where you are vs. where you want to be. Do not settle for people who don’t believe in your dreams or pull you down. “Take time to analyze your environment and build your inner circle, one person at a time,” says John Lee. Remember, the conversation is different when you sit with progressive minds.

To sum up, be aware of what’s holding you back and work on yourself to overcome these barriers.

