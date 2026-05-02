His grace is sufficient, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we thank God that has kept us alive to witness the fifth month of the year. Glory be to God.

Some clerics refer to the month of May as the month of Grace. Could it be because the word Grace is a five-letter word? I don’t have the answer but the Grace of God is very important in the life of a Christian.

So what is Grace? I will refer to the definition of Pastor Bayo Olugbemi of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, ( RCCG) during a programme at My Father’s House, Magodo, Lagos.

He put it this way, “ Grace is unmerited favour”.

However, Grace and Favour seem like Siamese twins. In other words, they often go together.

Favour is defined as “ preferential treatment”. It happens when one is singled out of a crowd for special benefit or recognition.

Brethren, the Holy Bible tells us 2nd Corinthians 12 vs. 9 (KJV): “ And he said unto me. My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me”.

Apostle Paul continued in verse 10 : Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake for when I am weak, then I am strong”.

Brethren, the period of going through a challenge can be described as a state of weakness, it is the time that reproach is visible in one’s life, it is the time of distress.

Apostle Paul is telling us here that we should be confident because of the power of Christ in us, which assures us that we shall overcome.

No wonder he said, “ When I am weak, then I am strong”. Strong not in the physical sense but in the spiritual sense, because as the word of God says, in 1ST John 4 vs. 4 : “ Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world”.

He makes it clear to us that the spiritual presence of Christ in us is the power we need to overcome any challenge.

Beloved, even those we think have no challenges, do have, but it varies and our expression of it varies.

Another Bible passage that we recite without grasping its full meaning is found in 2nd Corinthians 13 vs.14: “ The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you all . Amen”.

The essence of God’s grace is also emphasized in Numbers 6 vs. 24-26 ( NIV) The LORD bless you and keep you. The lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you.

The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace”.

Let’s note that the Grace of God comes with the presence of God, the love of Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. A combination of these spiritual forces is an assurance of victory over whatever one is passing through.

Brethren, perhaps you were married and became lonely because you lost your spouse or you have never been married before but you desire to get married, or your case is that of a woman going through series of conception and miscarriage or you have not been pregnant at all.

For others, the couple may be married, have children but suffers serious financial challenges. For another person, it may be a life-threatening sickness.

Whatever it is, relax, with Christ in you, it would be over .However, if you haven’t given your life to Christ, you may not benefit from the Grace .

The Bible passages quoted above mentioned the love of Christ. You cannot be in perpetual bondage when you enjoy the love of Christ. Your freedom is a matter of God’s time.

For anyone under the grace of God, challenges would not be a stop to your greatness.

Ephesians 2 vs. 8 &9 (KJV) also tells us : “ For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.

Not of works, lest any man should boast”

Beloved, the Grace of God is the gift of God that makes us overcome challenges.

Woman, stop running from pillar to post. Hold on firmly to God. Be faithful to God, keep serving him, and maintain communication with the Lord in prayers and praises .

The miracle may not manifest as soon as you expect for God often appears suddenly but be at rest, the story of worries would change to glory.

However it must be noted that while passing through these challenges, the devil is likely to instill fear and doubts in our minds but the Holy Spirit would help us overcome this.

I’ll give the testimony of a lady who was married and didn’t have children. She went from herbalist to ‘ spiritualists’ but finally held on the Jesus because one of the herbalists had told her to go to those shouting Hallelujah.

So, she knew that only Jesus could help her.

She became an active church member and a worker serving the LORD diligently.

During one of the prayer meetings, a word of knowledge came for her that three women, her mother, her mother in- law and her aunt were behind her inability to bear children. The three of them for different selfish reasons. They all wanted her money but didn’t want her to have her own biological children.

Having come to the realization that only God can help her, she held on firmly to God.

One night, she attended the monthly Holy Ghost service of RCCG titled, “ More than Conquerors” after which she returned home to sleep.

In her dream, she saw the three women face down. She didn’t quite understand the dream so she asked her Pastor who congratulated her that her enemies had surrendered.

It was not long after that she had a breakthrough and had a son. Within two years she also had a set of twins.

This lady was wise enough not to fight any of the three women mentioned as the forces behind her challenge.

On the day of the naming ceremony of the first child, they plotted to steal the child but God was ahead of them . God revealed their plans and told the new parents what to do.

Consequently, her enemies failed spiritually and physically.

The woman was set free by the hosts of heaven.

It was after she had given birth that the judgment of God came against the wicked relations. They died one after the other in quick succession.

Brethren, with the grace of God, victory is certain.

Submit to God, put your total trust in God and believe me, you will testify to the goodness of God.

May the grace of God abide with you at all time.

It shall be well.