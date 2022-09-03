.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Isiala Umudi Autonomous community in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Jewel Ndenkwo, who was kidnapped last Friday was still in the kidnappers’ den.

It was gathered on Sunday that the incident happened at Tetlow road in Owerri, where one of the monarch’s businesses was located, the Udekings Nigeria Limited.

According to an eyewitness, “The monarch was kidnapped around 08:30 pm, as he was about to enter his vehicle and to go home after the day’s business.

“The kidnappers shot severally as he was pushed into the vehicle and they drove away to Wethedral road in Owerri.”

At the time of filing this report, a family source said the kidnappers were yet to establish contacts with the family.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, was yet to respond to the incident at the time of filing this report.

