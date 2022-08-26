By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A capacity building organisation, Media Health Foundation, Friday, made it it known of its services to boost capacity of Nongovernmental Organizations, NGOs, in Nigeria on accessing grants from donors to boost their activities.

Speaking on the need to upscale NGOs’ access to grants from donors, the Brand and content Manager, Maryanne Kooda, explained that the essence of their services is to ensure organisations understand and follow the pattern of well written proposals and presentations on what they do and the sustainability mechanisms put in place to drive their activities with a transparent process in financial resources utilisation.

Kooda said: “It is imperative to mention that most NGOs have genuine course to contribute to the socio-economic lives of Nigerians.

“However, when these NGOs need support from donor agencies they do not receive anything from them because it has been discovered that many of them lack the understanding and capacity to properly write a convincing proposal that meets international standards, and this has negatively affected them as they get frustrated because not no response from the donor agencies they write to.

“Media Health Foundation is out to build their capacity in writing an acceptable proposal to access funds from these donor agencies.

“We want to scale up social impact and more. We focus on financial projections for viable

revenue models that meet SDG goals and nationally determined indicators for development.

“We are experts wired to fix their grant funding issues by crafting winning content proposal and cover letters for grants for government grants, private grants, foundations offering grants, grants for nonprofits, and even grants for businesses.

She also added that, “Media Health Foundation is set out to help train and offer services for NGOs who have found funding difficult in the running of thier project and missions, and we can be reached on https://mediahealthfoundation.org/ and +2349131470291.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS