By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The incoming Director General of the Nigerian College of Accountancy, NCA, Kwall, Bassa local government area of Plateau State, Dr. Friday Akpan has reiterated his resolve to make the college more visible to continue to contribute to the nation’s economy, saying he would leverage on the existing financial reporting standard to inculcate discipline and integrity in their products who work in different sectors of the economy.

He further stressed he would improve students’ enrollment as well as staff welfare to encourage them to give their best at work.

Dr. Akpan who is billed to resume office in September, 1st 2022 stated he would also focus on improved corporate social responsibility to add value to their host community and the State in general.

Speaking with Vanguard on Wednesday, he maintained the Accounting profession has an ethical culture which should be imbibed hence students of the college would continue to be groomed to build the economy.

According to him, “I have been in the College since 2005 and I rose through the ranks to this point, over the years, we have been creative about what we do despite the security challenges. For students’ enrolment, last year, we introduced zonal students’ registration in the six geopolitical zones with a timetable for visitation to the zones. This is to encourage those who may want to mortgage their career opportunity due to insecurity.

“The college is an ICT hub so everything now is online, we interface with students online on regular basis, especially the mature students but we still run full-time programmes in the college. We want to improve upon what has been done to ensure that the college is more visible to continue to contribute to economic development by building the capacity of accountants.

“We will be taking steps to improve the intake of students so that qualified who express interest are encouraged, we will improve upon the CSR so that our immediate community and the State as a whole can benefit from the existence of the college. There are testimonies over the years but we hope to improve on them. We are working to ensure the accounting profession which has ethical culture is developed so that our products continue to exhibit integrity.”

He added, “Staff welfare would be considered, they need to be encouraged to contribute to the growth of the system,” and urged all stakeholders in the college to contribute their quota to ensure the development of the institution.

