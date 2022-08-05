By Theodore Opara

ALL-NEW Changan CS15 Crossover has been unveiled into the Nigerian market by Zahav Automobile Co., subsidiary of Stallion Group and Nigeria’s official representative of the Changan brand. Presenting the new Crossover to the Nigeria Motoring press at Changan’s Victoria Island, Lagos Showroom, Stallion Motors’ Head of Sale and Marketing, Vijay Singh, said his company rolled out the new CS15 to satisfy the desires of Nigerian auto lovers for SUVs that combine beauty with intelligence, strength and value for money.

Singh said: “Essentially, the latest CS15 comes loaded with ABS, airbags, anti theft alarm, collision detection, electronic brakeforce distribution, EBD, immobiliser, front and rear parking sensors, rear camera and a lot more. The new CS15 is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated onto 5DCT (Dual-clutch transmission), which generates 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque.”

Describing the introduction as timely, Singh said: “Interestingly, as the nation and the rest of the world face challenges of volatile fuel price, CS15, which frugally travels across 100 kilometres using only 6.5 litres of fuel, is pocket-friendly.”

The Crossover, which is also the company’s level SUV and replacement to the CS35 model also comes with a brand new chassis adjustment, which translates to comfortable cruising control on the city or highway.

Indeed, CS15’s cute styling is a proof that Changan designers took their creative prowess to another level, resulting in a muscular exterior curves that convey surging power. Restyled with a modified grill and sharp LED headlamp, the latest CS15 Crossover is 4.135 mm long, 1,740 mm wide and 1630 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2520 mm and trunk capacity of 230 litres, all of which enlarge its interior space.

Viewed from the rear, its horizontal tail design mixes sharpness and cuteness together, just as its 17 inches flash sickle wheel draws attention all the time. Changan CS15’s striking styling extends into its interior, thereby underlining individuality, dynamism and style.

Equipped with Automatic headlamp, wise and convenient Keyless entry + One-push start, the interior comes with silver chrome 7-inch touch LCD screen, which support mobile phone interconnection and mapping and other basic functions.

With up to 39 storage spaces, CS15 makes use of its flexible design, as foldable rear seats and electric sunroof offer you and your family more comfort and flexibility.

In addition to the basic central control lock, the CS15 is equipped with extra intelligent features, including rear parking radar, reversing image, constant speed cruise, front and rear power windows, exterior mirror electric adjustment function, automatic headlights, headlight height adjustment, co-pilot car interior makeup mirror and in-car air conditioning / pollen filtering.

There are more. Both the front and rear are equipped with headrests. The rear seats can be reclined in an equal proportion of 40:60, increasing the storage space of the trunk, extending from 230L of daily use space to 1100L of extra space.

Despite the its load of safety features, equipment and sweet styling, the newly launched Changan CS15, according to Singh, is on offer for as low as N12.3m, factors that embolden the CS15 to confidently flex its muscles against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, GACGS3 and Nissan Kicks, its major competitors in the country.

Officially represented in Nigeria and Ghana by Zahav Automobile Co., a subsidiary of Stallion group, Changan is one of the top Chinese auto brands that is gaining immense popularity worldwide and is known for its value offering across automotive segments.

In the Chinese language, CHANG means lasting and AN means safety. Therefore, CHANGAN together represents the idea of “Lasting Safety”.

One of the top four Automobile groups in China, Changan automobile boasts an industrial history stretching back 153 years.

