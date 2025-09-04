Mikano rolls out promo on feature-packed Changan CS15, Alsvin V3

By Theodore Opara

Mikano Motors has unveiled unique promotional deals on two of its standout Changan models – the Changan CS15 SUV and the sleek Changan Alsvin V3 sedan – for a limited time only.

Backed by the firm’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, it says these two models represent the perfect fusion of advanced engineering, cutting-edge features, and remarkable value.



Designed with city life in mind, Mikano notes in a statement that the CS15 is compact yet commanding and the ultimate choice for urban drivers, business owners, and anyone who wants a vehicle that works as hard as they do – and looks good doing it.



Mikano Motors said it had the bar for those in the market for a feature-rich, fuel-efficient vehicles that do not compromise on style, safety or reliability.



Some of its highlights given include eye-catching exterior design with aerodynamic styling; spacious leather-trimmed interior with intuitive controls; robust braking systems and safety-first features; impressive ground clearance for smooth rides on city roads or rougher terrain and fuel-efficient performance matched with advanced engineering.



For those who prefer the sophistication of a sedan, the Alsvin V3 is said to be a clear winner.

Tailored for professionals, young families, and fleet operators, this compact sedan delivers much more than its price suggests.



Its great features are contemporary exterior with premium interior ergonomics; intelligent safety technologies for added confidence, smooth, responsive handling; exceptional fuel economy and high-end features typically reserved for pricier models.



Both the CS15 and Alsvin V3 come with Mikano Motors’ industry-leading 6-year warranty, setting a new standard for vehicle ownership in Nigeria. This isn’t just about buying a car – it’s about securing long-term reliability, peace of mind, and lasting value.



Mikano Motors urges everyone to visit any of its nationwide showrooms to explore these vehicles up close.



According to the statement, the limited-time offers won’t last long – now’s the time to upgrade your drive with a Changan CS15 or Alsvin V3, and experience why more Nigerians are choosing Mikano Motors as their trusted automotive partner.