Fast rising Nigerian music sensation, Ituah Ehijiele Innocent, known professionally as Bordegga, a multi-talented, focused and versatile Nigerian-born Afrobeats / Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, has spoken about his sojourn so far in the music industry and hopefully what he intends to do next. Bordegga, although born in Lagos Nigeria, is an indigene of Edo State Nigeria, from Opoji local government to be precise.

Speaking recently in a closed-door interview with a reporter of one of the biggest entertainment TV blogs, Bordegga noted that he is a lover of good music, and as such, he creates music because it is what he loves to do.

He said: “While growing up, I found out pretty early that I needed to make a mark on the world. The question was now how I wanted to achieve this aim. In the meantime, he found music.”

Following his debut track ‘African Woman’ in 2019, he has since gone on to release other tracks that assert his versatility as an artist. Noteworthy of which is his 2020’s ‘Sowopo’ and 2021’s groovy hit tune ‘Gbesumomi’.

Given his dexterity and previous projects it is clear that the Afrobeats fast rising star Bordegga, has a well-defined choice for music. His fans believe places more value on any piece with a relatable theme, apt delivery, quality production and a clearly defined purpose.

All music, to him, is good as long as they serve the purpose that the artist is putting it out for. He loves and gives a shout-out to all artists out there while maintaining that he appreciates all the values they put into making good music.

Consequently, it is on this basis that he relates with other artists and works towards his determination to take Afro-beats to a better place.

For Bordegga the journey has been good, bad and another shade of good. In all, he said he is grateful to God for growth and his fans for their support.

He believes in goodwill, and hardwork. Bordegga is definitely one of the next big things that will happen to African music, particularly Afro-fusion, and Afrobeats as a collective.

Bordegga also revealed that he grew up listening to the Nigerian icon and legend Fela Kuti as well as the multi award winning singer 2 Face Idibia.

For the release of legendary songs like ‘Water No Get Enemy’, ‘Shakara’, ‘Zombie’ and others, he took so much delight in the lyricism of the Icon, as well as his patterns and ability to always tell the African story to the world. He looks up to the legend as his role model.

