How Mercy Chinwo’s “IN HIS WILL” Album is Changing Nigerian Gospel Music in 2026

Mercy Chinwo’s In His Will continues to stand out in Nigeria’s contemporary gospel music scene, months after its release in September 2025.

Released on September 12, 2025, the project marked another chapter in the career of one of Nigeria’s most prominent gospel artistes. Her fourth studio album, In His Will contains 10 tracks and runs for approximately 47 minutes, combining worship, praise and contemporary gospel production.

Rather than relying on a long list of guest artistes, the album largely keeps the focus on Chinwo’s vocals and message, with Ghanaian gospel minister MOGmusic joining her on “None Like You Lord.”

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Quick Facts

– In His Will was released on September 12, 2025.

– The project contains 10 tracks, not 12.

– It is Mercy Chinwo’s fourth studio album.

– The album features MOGmusic on “None Like You Lord.”

– Its songs explore themes including faith, surrender, gratitude, divine protection and dependence on God.

A More Intimate Sound

One of the defining features of In His Will is its emphasis on personal faith and surrender.

The album opens with “You Are My God”, followed by “All Powerful and Sovereign” and “None Like You Lord”. The sequence immediately establishes the project’s central focus: Chinwo’s relationship with God and her expression of trust in divine purpose.

Apple Music describes the album as exploring trials, triumphs and divine purpose, while noting the combination of live and studio recordings.

That approach becomes particularly evident in songs such as “I Depend on You” and “When You Say A Thing”, where the emphasis is less on spectacle and more on faith and reliance on God.

From Worship to Celebration

Although the album carries a strong worship foundation, Chinwo does not keep the entire project in a subdued musical space.

“Onyeoma (Good God)” introduces a more celebratory expression of gratitude, while “We Move” takes a more forward-looking approach, built around the idea of moving ahead with faith. Shazam’s published credits identify Skerz as the producer of “We Move”, while its lyrics centre on moving forward with God.

“My Lover (Live)” also adds a live-worship dimension to the project, giving the album a contrast between intimate studio recordings and a more communal worship atmosphere.

The Album’s Message

The title In His Will provides much of the context for the project.

Across the tracklist, Chinwo repeatedly returns to themes of God’s sovereignty, protection, goodness and the believer’s dependence on Him. “You No Let Them”, “Heaven and Earth Adore You”, “Onyeoma (Good God)” and “I Depend on You” all reinforce that broader message.

GMusicPlus reported that Chinwo described the songs as coming from what she had personally experienced and presented the album as an invitation into deeper intimacy with God. The publication also described the project as moving between Afro-gospel rhythms and cinematic worship arrangements.

This gives the album a distinctly personal dimension: rather than simply assembling praise songs, Chinwo uses the project to document a period of faith, reflection and gratitude.

Why ‘In His Will’ Matters in 2026

The significance of In His Will in 2026 is not necessarily that it has transformed Nigerian gospel music overnight. Its importance is better understood through the way it reflects the direction of contemporary African gospel: polished production, globally accessible sounds and deeply rooted Christian messages existing within the same project.

The album’s 10-track structure allows Chinwo to move between intimate worship, personal testimony and celebratory praise without abandoning the central theme of surrender to God’s will.

Songs such as “You Are My God”, “You No Let Them”, “We Move”, “Onyeoma (Good God)” and “I Depend on You” demonstrate the different sides of that message.

For listeners following the growth of Nigerian gospel music in 2026, In His Will offers another example of how the country’s leading gospel artistes are combining traditional worship values with contemporary African music production.

And for Mercy Chinwo, the project represents another stage in a career that has increasingly positioned her music at the intersection of worship, ministry and the modern Nigerian music industry.

Why You Need to Pay Attention

The whole gospel music industry is watching what she does next. Her new style is pushing other artists to work harder and make better songs for God. This is a very important moment for African Christian music all around the world today. She is showing everyone that the gospel culture is just getting started right now. If you want more updates on this big move by Mercy Chinwo, make sure to visit divineflaver.com.ng every day. We bring you the best news about your favorite gospel stars, so always visit Divineflaver.com.ng to stay updated.