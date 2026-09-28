LASU addresses claims of favouring 2026 Law graduates over 2025 set

Lagos State University (LASU) has dismissed allegations that some members of its 2025 Law graduating class were left out of the mobilisation process for the Nigerian Law School.

The university, in a statement released on Monday, maintained that all Law graduates who had completed their programmes and met the requirements for mobilisation had been processed.

The clarification followed complaints by some 2025 Law graduates, who alleged that at least 16 members of the August 2026 graduating set were mobilised for the Nigerian Law School before some of their seniors.

According to a media report, the aggrieved graduates claimed that the names of some members of the 2025 class were removed from the mobilisation list to accommodate the 2026 graduates. They further alleged that about 20 eligible graduates from their set were affected.

However, LASU said its records did not support the allegations, insisting that eligible graduates had been mobilised and that the relevant documentation had been forwarded to the Nigerian Law School.

The university stated that records at both the Faculty of Law and the University Registry confirmed that the mobilisation process had been completed for all qualified graduates.

In the statement, LASU said, “The attention of the University Management has been drawn to an allegation concerning the non-mobilisation of some Law graduates to the Nigerian Law School.

“The University wishes to clarify that records available at the Faculty of Law show that all students who have graduated and are eligible for mobilisation have been duly mobilised.

“Records at the University Registry also confirm that the University Registrar has forwarded the list of mobilised graduates to the Nigerian Law School.”

The management urged graduates who remained uncertain about their status to approach the Office of the Registrar for verification and further information.

“Accordingly, all concerned graduates may proceed to the Office of the Registrar to confirm their mobilisation status and obtain any necessary clarification,” it added.

LASU also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that qualified graduates were not unnecessarily delayed in advancing to the next stage of their professional training.