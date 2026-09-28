Evelyn Joshua takes charity outreach to Osasco community in Brazil

By Innocent Anaba

Pastor Evelyn Joshua, leader of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, rounded off her evangelical visit to Brazil with a charity outreach to Colinas do Oeste, an Osasco community in the São Paulo metropolitan region, where she and the Emmanuel TV team distributed food items, clothing and toiletries, alongside a cash donation of R$50,000.

The outreach, which took place on September 21, 2026, formed part of SCOAN’s commitment to extending practical expressions of Christian love to communities in need, following a successful two-day crusade in São Paulo.

The choice of Colinas do Oeste in Osasco for the outreach was significant. Osasco is one of Brazil’s major urban and economic centres, with a population of 728,615 recorded in the 2022 Census and a per-capita Gross Domestic Product of R$163,878.12 in 2023, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, IBGE.

Yet the municipality’s economic strength does not mean that all its residents share equally in its prosperity.

A 2025 study by the Osasco municipal government’s Department of Social Assistance, based on the federal Cadastro Único and the 2022 Census, identified significant concentrations of social vulnerability across the municipality.

The study found that 262,875 people, representing 36.08 percent of Osasco’s population, were registered in the Cadastro Único, a federal database used to identify low-income families and facilitate access to social programmes. It also mapped areas with greater concentrations of poverty and other vulnerabilities to guide public interventions.

It was against this backdrop that Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV team took their message of Christian love beyond the pulpit, bringing practical assistance to members of the Colinas do Oeste community.

The outreach was therefore directed at people within a sizeable and economically significant municipality who could benefit from an additional gesture of care, solidarity and material support.Presenting the gifts to the community, Pastor Evelyn Joshua reiterated SCOAN’s commitment to reaching out to the needy, describing the humanitarian gesture as part of a legacy instituted by the church’s late founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“I am here today to present these gifts to you from my heart. I want to tell you that I love you all from the depth of my heart. May God continue to bless you,” she said.

The R$50,000 cash donation was received on behalf of the Colinas do Oeste community by Roberto, popularly known as Robertão, one of the community leaders who has played a significant role in helping to build homes for thousands of families. He has also supported many of the families and helped as many as possible to become self-reliant.

His longstanding involvement in the community made him a fitting representative to receive the donation on its behalf.Members of the Colinas do Oeste community who trooped out in large numbers to welcome Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV team expressed delight at the gesture and gratitude for the opportunity to receive the visitors from SCOAN.

A woman from the community, simply identified as Adrinana, speaking through an interpreter, described the occasion as a moment of immense joy, saying residents were delighted to witness the visit of Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV team.

She said the gesture was proof that the community had not been forgotten, adding that it demonstrated that “God is indeed with them”.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said members of the Colinas do Oeste community were blessed to receive the gifts from Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the Emmanuel TV team.

He said the visit demonstrated SCOAN’s commitment to changing lives around the world and extending its humanitarian activities beyond the walls of the church.

The charity outreach also underscored a recurring emphasis in SCOAN’s ministry: that Christian faith should be expressed not only through preaching but also through compassion and practical assistance to vulnerable communities across the world.