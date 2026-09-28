2027: Ondo riverine group holds solidarity walk for Tinubu, Ojogo in Arogbo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

There was a massive turnout in Arogbo, headquarters of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, as a political support group, Ondo Riverine for Tinubu and Ojogo, in collaboration with the Apoi Youths Congress, staged a solidarity walk in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo.

The well-attended rally, which drew youths, women, community leaders and supporters from Apoi, Arogbo and neighbouring riverine communities, saw participants march through major streets and junctions in the town, chanting solidarity songs and displaying banners with inscriptions in support of Tinubu and Ojogo.

Ojogo, a former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, is the incumbent member representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

According to the organisers, the programme was sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and facilitated by a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo (Esq).

The walk is the latest in a series of grassroots mobilisation efforts by pro-Tinubu groups in Ondo South Senatorial District, aimed at consolidating support for the President in the coastal communities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists during the walk, the Chairman of the Apoi Youths Congress, Comrade Arekete Joshua, commended Tunji-Ojo for his unwavering support for the group, describing him as its Grand Patron.

Joshua said the minister’s financial and moral support had encouraged members to remain committed to their activities across the riverine communities, noting that his contributions to youth development in the state were commendable.

He explained that the solidarity walk was organised to demonstrate the resolve of riverine youths to stand behind President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and to ensure massive support for Ojogo’s return to the National Assembly.

“We are here today to show that the riverine people are fully behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Hon. Donald Ojogo. We believe in their leadership and we will continue to mobilise our people from house to house, community to community,” Joshua said.

He expressed optimism that Tunji-Ojo would continue to support youth-oriented programmes across the state, particularly in the riverine areas where he said more empowerment initiatives were needed.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Ondo Riverine for Tinubu Support Group, Joshua Akinte, thanked the minister for sponsoring the event and praised participants for turning out in large numbers.

Akinte said the event provided an opportunity for members and supporters to openly identify with Tinubu’s re-election project and Ojogo’s candidacy, stressing that the group would not relent in its mobilisation drive.

He urged youths in Ilaje and Ese-Odo to remain united, peaceful and orderly in their political activities, noting that violence-free participation was crucial to democratic growth.

“The success of today’s walk shows that our message is resonating with the people. We will continue to engage residents, especially the youths, and we appeal to everyone to maintain peace as we carry on with our activities,” Akinte added.

Some participants who spoke with journalists said they joined the walk to express appreciation for the Federal Government’s projects in the riverine areas and to drum support for continuity.

The organisers, while thanking participants for the peaceful conduct of the rally, pledged to extend the mobilisation to other communities in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas in the coming weeks.