Osubi Airport runway limits Delta’s aviation potential — Gbemre

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI — Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Coalition, Mr Zik Gbemre, has urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to urgently expand the runway of Osubi Airport, saying its current length is limiting Delta State’s aviation and economic potential.

Gbemre, in a statement on Monday, said Osubi Airport had outgrown its original purpose as a private airstrip and had become a major commercial gateway serving Warri, Effurun and other communities across the Niger Delta.

He said the airport was “far more than an ordinary local airport”, describing it as a vital gateway for business owners, energy workers, families and traders across the region.

According to him, the airport’s 1.8-kilometre runway, inherited from its original design by Shell in 1999, had become a major constraint to its growth.

Gbemre said the facility was originally designed primarily as a private airstrip for smaller oil company aircraft and helicopters.

He said Osubi had since evolved into a commercial airport serving thousands of passengers, but its existing runway length had become a bottleneck to its expansion.

He argued that the limitation affected the type of aircraft airlines could deploy, passenger capacity and the cost of air travel.

According to him, larger commercial aircraft require longer runways to operate with full passenger and baggage loads, adding that the restriction could limit available seats and contribute to higher fares.

Gbemre also said airlines could be forced to restrict fuel or baggage loads, potentially affecting flight schedules and regional business activities.

He commended Keyamo for ensuring that the facility was properly identified as Osubi Airport, but said recognition should be followed by physical expansion.

“Proper recognition matters because it honours the land, the people, and the strategic identity of the community host. However, recognising the airport is only the first step,” he said.

“The biggest challenge holding Osubi Airport back today is the length of its runway, and that is why we must keep encouraging Minister Keyamo to finish what has been started before May 29, 2027.”

Gbemre maintained that Osubi had the location, passenger traffic and commercial interest to serve as a major aviation hub in the Niger Delta.

He said the land required for runway expansion was already available, adding that the initial layout and site plans had provided for future expansion.

“What is needed now is straightforward: physical construction, pavement laying, and updated airfield lighting,” he said.

Gbemre urged the Federal Government to upgrade the runway to at least 2.5 kilometres, saying the expansion would improve airline access, night operations and economic activities around the airport.

He said a longer runway could enable larger aircraft to operate at the airport, increase capacity and promote competition among airlines.

He added that improved lighting and landing systems would enhance safety and potentially facilitate extended operating hours.

“A thriving airport hub attracts investments, creates jobs, and boosts local commerce for surrounding communities,” he said.

Gbemre appealed to Keyamo to complete the proposed upgrade before May 29, 2027.

He said: “Minister Keyamo has the authority and the regional understanding to make this a reality.

“Delivering a fully upgraded, standard commercial runway at Osubi before May 29, 2027, will leave an enduring legacy for the people of Delta State and the entire Niger Delta.

“Let us keep pushing, reminding, and urging the Ministry of Aviation to do the needful. Osubi is ready for takeoff; it just needs the runway to match its potential.”