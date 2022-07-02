.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In line with her determination to bring African culture and pride to children all over the world, Nigeria’s prolific children’s book author, Ranti Akintobi, is set to launch yet another tantalising children story book, titled “The Royal Battle”.

“The Royal Battle” is making its appearance in the public barely a year after Akintobi presented “The Royal Visit”, as part of her children adventure literature series, T & T Nubian Adventure. The series are targeted at children between the ages of 5 and 11 years and centred on an African royal family living. Billed to take place July 23rd, 2022, at TEM Nigeria, 3a John Obasi Kalu Close, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos, the book launch will feature fun games, quiz, raffle draw, lots of freebies and free snacks for the kids.

“The Royal Visit” introduces the main characters of the fictitious African country known as Lafiya. It is a story about the royal visit of the sovereign queen to Rugare kingdom to see her brother and his family. During her visit, she uses her magical powers to enable the princesses to communicate with animals when they go on an adventure to the Royal zoo.

In “The Royal Battle”, the people of Rugare kingdom and the sovereign Queen Lara, the Obabirin of Lafiya, continue to feast and celebrate her royal visit to their kingdom. While the celebration lasts, they are oblivious of the fact that Queen Lara’s stepsister, Princess Sheyi, and the hyenas of Agan kingdom were secretly hatching an evil plan. The country of Lafiya goes under attack after Queen Lara loses her powers. Consequently, she is kidnapped by Princess Sheyi and the hyenas. Will Princess Sheyi succeed in getting rid of Queen Lara and taking over the country of Lafiya?

The most interesting thing about the colourfully designed story book is its African comic characterisations employing a plot laced with the themes of family love and royalty; two qualities that stand Africans out.

Between 2021 and 2022 since the launch of “The Royal Visit”, and the publishing of ‘The Royal Battle’ which is to be presented on July 23rd, Ranti Akintobi has also written two other books for children below 7 years old. The books are titled ‘Toriola’s Bedtime’ and ‘My Beautiful Curly Hair’.

Speaking ahead of the book presentation, the ingenious children story writer said “With ‘The Royal Battle’ book launch, I continue to pursue ways to further bridge the gap on how underprivileged children in Nigeria can access books; an often challenge because of prevailing poverty.

“In order to help bridge this gap, I have asked friends, acquaintances, family, and colleagues to join me in buying my books and donating to orphanages and charity organizations around Nigeria. I hope my storybooks will spark the imagination of children all who read them, but ultimately my main aim is to ignite the African culture in children all over the world and bring the culture to them through stories”.