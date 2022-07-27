.

…As Sanwo-Olu, experts, proffer solutions to climate change effects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, has said that residents will continue to experience flash floods during heavy downpour of six to seven hours due basically to geographical location of the state as a coastal city.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Professor Chukwumerije Okereke, Director, Center for Climate and Development, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Nigeria, are expected to lead environmental experts, stakeholders at the Lagos State Climate Change Summit, to proffer solutions to the effects.

The summit, 9 in the series, was initiated by the then administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, now Minister of Works and Housing, which was later suspended under the administration of former Governor, Akinwumi Ambode and stalled by outbreak of COVID-19, is being organized annually to proffer solutions to the effects of climate change.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made the remarks, yesterday, at the pre-event press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, aimed at giving an update on the preparations for hosting the 9 Lagos State Climate Change Summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place on August 2 and 3, 2022, with the theme: “Integrating Climate Actions in Lagos State Development: Investment Opportunities and Trade-offs.”

On the flash floods, Bello, stressed the need for residents to be patient and understand the negative impact of the climate change on the environment.

He explained that due to the nature of the state which is below the sea level, and its geographical coastal location, long hours of rainfall from six to seven hours and above will always cause flooding but “such fooding which is often a flash floods and not rain floods will disappear shortly after the rainfall stops without any further delay as the lagoon receeds.”

He said that the state has always embarked on frequent desilting and clearing of the canals to give way for the free flow of waters to reduce the negative impact of heavy rainfall on the state.

Bello said, “Geographically Lagos is below the sea level, therefore whenever it rains continuously, say for six to seven hours or above, we are bound to exprience some flash flooding because the drains and canals will be filled up but such flash flood will disappear the moment the rain stops and the lagoon receeds to receive storm water.

“Cities in the world experience flood for days but that has never happened in Lagos because we constantly clear the drains to avert floodings,” he said

Speaking on the summit, Bello said, “The 2022 Climate Change Summit is action-oriented and we have decided to do things differently by co-opting the organized private sector from the planning stage to the delivery of the summit.

“This is in recognition of the impact of the organized private sector on economic growth in Lagos and our resolve to mainstream climate action in the next phase of the developmental agenda of Lagos State.

“It is also an affirmative action in support of the role of the private sector in mitigating the effects of climate change.

“The theme, demonstrates our commitment to Climate Action as a State and how new vistas of opportunities can be opened.

“Last year at the 8th Lagos Climate Change Summit, we launched the Lagos Climate Action Plan which aimed at charting a course towards achieving net zero emission in Lagos by Year 2050 through the implementation of impact-oriented actions across major sectors of the economy.

“What this simply means is that we have to accelerate the development of a green economy in the state by exploring innovative climate solutions and mobilizing necessary resources required to achieve this target.

“Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 Climate Change Summit while the lead paper titled: ‘’Financing Transformative Climate Actions for Lagos State’’ will be delivered by Professor Chukwumerije Okereke.”

Bello, therefore, called on “all stakeholders, development partners, investors to join us as partners in progress towards achieving green and sustainable economic growth in Lagos and bequeathing a sustainable environment for future generations.”