UN SDG Ambassador, who also doubles as the Global Vice Chairman, Advocacy for Good Governance & Social Justice Network and Chairman, Leadership Scorecard Magazine Advisory Board, Amb. Hussaini Coomassie has called on President Buhari to as a matter of urgency sack the CG Prisons/Correctional Services Mr Haliru Nababa, his supervising Minister Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and all the Kuje Prisons officers on duty, for allowing unscrupulous gunmen to infiltrate the prison and releasing deadly inmates including suspected Bokoharam detainees.

The attack came barely hours after the Presidential advance team convoy was attacked around Dutsinma in Katsina state.

He made this known after news of the attack in Kuje last night where gunmen in their numbers went beserk, bombing and shooting sporadically, and releasing many captured terrorists on detention.

Also the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has said over 600 of the inmates fled the prisons when it came under attack late Tuesday night.

“It didn’t come to me as a surprise because the security architecture in the entire Country is very weak, especially in the North West, many amongst the security personnel operating on Abuja – Kaduna – Katsina/Zamfara routes are informants to terrorists.

“There should have been comprehensive ground and air surveillance around that axis before allowing the advance convoy to ply the route, this is the second time terrorists are embarrassing the President in Katsina state and we don’t have to wait for the third to occur, it could be disastrous, the FG should adopt El Rufa’i’s advice and launch a full scale war on terror with both air and ground clearance operations.

“We have lost so many personnel as a result of moles among them who sold their conscience for a token. The FG too on their part should look into police welfare and recommend jumbo pay for officers in the field, if we don’t stop bandits now, bandits will seize us in the future.

“The FG should engage factional leaders of all the armed groups that are ready for a seize fire, ranging from IPOB, BH, ISWAP & BANDITS, they will help the Govt to combat insurgents easily. If the President himself can not safely travel to his hometown then who is safe?” He advised.