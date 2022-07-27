Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its broad-based response to the growing wave of insecurity, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has intensified its clampdown on commercial motorcyclists popularly called ‘Okada’.

It has consequently crushed over 1,700 seized motorcycles in line with its ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Vanguard recalls that the Administration had in 2006 banned activities of commercial motorcycle operators popularly called ‘Okada’ within the city centre.

Addressing journalists during the commencement of the second phase of the exercise at Wuye on Wednesday, Director, FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Dr Abdulateef Bello said crushing of impounded motorcycles would serve as deterrent to potential violaters.

He explained that the last exercise was carried out in December, 2021 where many others were destroyed.

Bello said: “The efforts of the enforcement of Okada ban in FCT is yielding so much results. Today, we are starting with over 1,700 motorcycles. They were impounded from people who remain adamant, operating within unauthorized areas.

“The DRTS task force always demonstrates substantial capacity to manage the enforcement but it would not be enough without the cooperation and support of the Command and Control established in the Federal Capital Territory Administration with the support of the joint security task force being managed by the FCT Police Command.

“So, today we are marking another beginning by performing the crushing” he said.

On his part, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hauwa Ibrahim said the reason behind impounding of motorcycles in Abuja was as a result of criminal activities being perpetrated by persons using motorcycles.

“They use them in snatching bags, bank robberies, attacks on residential areas and they were becoming security threats to the FCT. On that note, there was outcry that led to the banning of motorcycles within the city in 2006 by the FCT Administration, since then we have been working together in impounding Okada”, she stated.

On his part, Mandate Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Usman Yahaya said despite the challenge posed by the motorcycle operators, the Secretariat would not be overwhelmed.

“The motorcycle operators are stubborn but we won’t relent in our efforts to stop them from operating in the city centre”, he vowed.