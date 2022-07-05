Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, on Monday, shocked and surprised his fans again when he declared that he is gay and no one can take that identity away from him.

Uche’s open declaration on social media is coming barely one year after denying his sexuality when he publicly denied being gay.

In a post on his Instagram page, Uche said he was only fighting for the LGBT community and this has made him lose movie roles, several endorsement deals and his girlfriend.

However, the actor made a U-turn on Monday while condemning the Sharia court ruling that sentenced a man in Bauchi to death for being gay.

In his words; “I was arrested, beaten for 3 hours and told to deny being Gay…I am 1000% GAY not even buhari can take away my Jesus given identity #ImpeachBadPresident”

He wrote:

Dear President Joe Biden, we need the US government to sanction President Buhari and his top advisers over ignoring the Fundamental Human rights of #LGBT in Nigeria, just few days ago, a Sharia court sentence #Gay men to be STONED, is this our country a #Democracy or #Banana Republic?

“Yet, our President and his CORRUPT ministers kept quiet, he keeps traveling to different developed countries like KUNU Mosquito, yet he never borrow wisdom from these countries RESPECT for Human Right.

“The same set of people who gives judgement for Gay people to be STONED are the same that takes laws into their hands all in the name of Christian blasphemy on Mohammed, when will this madness stop?