These are best of the moments for Fatima, daughter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as she is set to tie the nuptial knot.

The daughter of ex-banker-turned-politician has found love in the arms of Sadiq Bunu. Their wedding Fatiha is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Shehu’s palace, Maiduguri,Borno State.

The groom is the son of Arc. Ibrahim Bunu who served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the start of the Fourth Republic, holding office from May 1999 till February 2001 in the cabinet of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Also from Borno State, Bunu, who designed the iconic Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Towers in Abuja, which remains one of the architectural masterpieces in the Nigerian capital and the country at large, is leaving no stone unturned to make the day grand.