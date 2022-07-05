The winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season 6, Hazel Oyeye Onou popularly known as Whitemoney has warned prospective housemates for the coming season 7 edition of the show to find other strategies that will sustain them in the house better than cooking.

Whitemoney who made the remarks during an interview session with Vanguard, also noted that the season 7 edition will be a dramatic one.

Vanguard had earlier reported that organisers of BBNaija which is Africa’s most popular reality TV show announced the return of its seventh season this July with a double launch premiere on Saturday, 23 July and Sunday, 24 July 2022.

Recall that Whitemoney won the season 6 edition, he was closely followed by Afije Roseline Omokhoa a.k.a Liquorose. Other finalists included Emmanuel, Angel, Cross and Pere.

Whitemoney was perceived by his fans as humble and his culinary skills and sense of humor added to his long stay in the house.

He was known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition and successfully bought the hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?