Prof. Solomon Akinboye, one-time Head, Department of Political Science, University of Lagos (UNILAG), says Kemi Badenoch must be applauded for her courage in venturing into the race to become British Prime Minister.

The don said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Born in Wimbledon, London, to Nigerian parents, 42-year-old Badenoch spent parts of her childhood in Lagos and the United States before returning to the United Kingdom at 16.

After graduating from the University of Sussex, she was a software engineer at Logica before studying law at Birkbeck, University of London.

A member of the parliament in the UK, she was in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister until she was voted out on Tuesday.

Akinboye said that she must be applauded for venturing into the race, irrespective of race, gender and the highly competitive environment she found herself in.

He said that such people in her category in foreign countries should always pursue their ambitions and strive to impact their communities.

“Although she lost, for her to get to that stage, being a black in Britain for that matter and a woman, is no mean feat and I must say it is a positive development and should be applauded

“She studied here in the University of Lagos, having attended the UNILAG international school, as she is a daughter of one of our colleagues, who used to be at our College of Medicine and now retired a few years ago.

“Her performance in the race is quite impressive and it shows that black people are not push-overs. They have the potential to get to the highest level of whatever they aspire for.

“Of course this has been happening, as we can see in the U.S. where former President Barack Obama, a black, eventually became the president.

“No one ever expected it but it happened. So one day, just one day, she will get there,” he said.

Akinboye said that like Badenoch, Nigerians, and even the black race, were resourceful, intelligent and dedicated to duty.

According to him, they have the ability and capability to attain any position, no matter where they found themselves.

He cited the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Emeka Anyaoku as well as Teslim Elias, who at a time, was the President of the International Court of Justice, as worthy ambassadors.

Similarly, Prof. Lai Olurode, a professor of Sociology and one time Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Lagos, described the aspiration of Badenoch as a welcome development that should be encouraged.

According to him, the development shows that an average Nigerian woman, if given the opportunity or exposed a good environment, has the chance to rise to the peak.

“She lost at the end of it but this should be seen as an inspiration and achievement for Nigerians especially women who nurse several ambitions.

“They can use this as springboard to achieve anything they are willing to get, as this is a doorway for people to exploit, as this has given some kind of exposure,” he said.

NAN reports that Badenoch was voted out of the race, coming fourth behind three other contestants.