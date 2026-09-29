Police arrest school guard over alleged assault

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old security guard attached to a nursery and primary school in Calabar over the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old pupil.

The suspect, identified as Bright Bassey Elijah, was arrested after the incident was reported to the police on Monday, September 28, 2026, by the school’s proprietress.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, the guard was allegedly caught taking the child to an uncompleted building near the school, where the alleged assault reportedly occurred.

Eitokpah said preliminary investigation was ongoing, after which the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigation.

“The Command is treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves, particularly given the age of the alleged victim,” the statement said.

The police said appropriate investigative and child-protection procedures would be followed in accordance with the law.

The command urged parents, guardians, school authorities and members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases of child abuse or exploitation to the police.

It assured the public that the investigation would be conducted professionally, with due process observed.

The command also warned against sharing the identity, photographs or other identifying details of the child to protect her privacy and welfare.