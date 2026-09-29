Breaking: Tinubu returns to Nigeria after four-week working vacation

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President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after spending four weeks in Europe on what the Presidency described as a working vacation.

The presidential aircraft landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 6:22 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for London, where he spent about a week before proceeding to Paris, France. The Presidency later extended his stay by a few days after initially announcing a three-week working vacation.

During his stay in Paris, Tinubu met French President Emmanuel Macron at a private dinner and held discussions with business leaders, including Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group.

The President is expected to remain in Lagos for activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary on October 1.

The Presidency had said Tinubu would also attend to official engagements in Lagos before returning to Abuja.