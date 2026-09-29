AFCONQ: Guinea-Bissau humiliate Nigeria with 3-0 win

Nigeria’s Super Eagles suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifying clash in Bissau on Tuesday.

Franculino Dju opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute before Mama Baldé doubled Guinea-Bissau’s advantage in the 66th minute.

Álvaro Djaló then added a third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete a disappointing night for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of the encounter, while Guinea-Bissau were dangerous on the counter and punished Nigeria’s defensive lapses.

Dju broke the deadlock after curling an effort into the far corner, with Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali unable to keep it out.

Nigeria attempted to respond, with Ademola Lookman forcing Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Djoco Embadje into a save in the first half.

Lookman, Taiwo Awoniyi and Akor Adams were unable to find a breakthrough as Guinea-Bissau maintained their advantage into the interval.

Nigeria made changes at half-time, with Moses Simon and Moses Usor introduced as the Super Eagles looked to get back into the contest.

However, Baldé extended the hosts’ lead in the 66th minute with a fine finish after cutting in from the left and curling the ball beyond Nwabali.

Eric Chelle subsequently introduced Tolu Arokodare, while Victor Ilenikhena and Raphael Onyedika also came on as Nigeria searched for a way back into the game.

Nigeria came close through Ilenikhena, but Embadje produced an excellent save to deny the youngster from close range.

Guinea-Bissau held firm before Djaló delivered the final blow with virtually the last kick of the match, making it 3-0.

The defeat leaves Nigeria with work to do in Group L of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, after the Super Eagles had opened their campaign with a victory.

With Tanzania, one of the tournament’s co-hosts, already guaranteed a place at AFCON 2027, Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau are competing for the group’s remaining qualification spot.