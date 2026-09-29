Human activities worsening Abuja flooding — Fire Service

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has warned residents against activities that could worsen flooding, particularly as rainfall continues to intensify across the Territory.

The Controller of the Command, Muhammed Anas, urged residents to take necessary precautions against flooding, saying the heavy and persistent rains called for heightened vigilance, particularly in low-lying areas, riverbanks and communities with inadequate drainage systems.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Fire Barnabas Anyam, said in a statement that safeguarding lives and property was a shared responsibility, urging residents to stop practices that contribute to flooding.

He listed such practices to include dumping refuse in drains, gutters, canals and waterways, as well as building on floodplains, waterways and drainage channels.

Other activities identified by the Command include blocking or covering drainage systems with structures, kiosks or shops; sand dredging; and indiscriminate excavation near rivers and streams.

The Command also warned against erecting buildings without approved plans or adequate drainage provisions, poor construction of roads and culverts that obstruct the natural flow of water, and farming or constructing buildings along riverbanks and in flood-prone areas.

The warning coincides with a flood alert issued by the Federal Government on Monday, which placed the FCT in the high-risk category for possible flooding between September 27 and October 10, 2026.

The alert, issued by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under the Federal Ministry of Environment, listed Abuja Municipal, Asokoro, Bwari, Garki, Gwagwalada, Gwarinpa, Kubwa, Kuje, Maitama, Nyanya and Wuse among areas at risk in the Territory.

Anas urged residents to contribute to mitigating the effects of flooding by regularly clearing drains, gutters and their surroundings of refuse and debris, while avoiding settlement or construction in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

He also advised residents to monitor weather forecasts and heed flood alerts issued by relevant authorities.

Fire Service Issues Safety Advice

On road safety, the Controller advised residents to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, streams or rivers, whether on foot or by vehicle.

He also urged residents to keep children away from floodwaters, drains, rivers and open culverts.

Anas advised residents to switch off electrical appliances, avoid contact with electrical installations in flooded areas and keep emergency contact numbers readily available.

He warned against drinking or using floodwater, saying it could be contaminated, and advised residents to return to their homes only after the affected areas had been declared safe by relevant authorities.

Residents in need of emergency assistance can contact the Federal Fire Service on 0803 200 3557.